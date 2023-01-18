Outdoor winter fun, Sesame Street Live, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Bundle up and get outside this weekend!
Here's what's going on:
Outdoor Winter Night on Belle Isle
- Friday, Jan. 20 from 6-8 p.m.
- Belle Isle Nature Center at 178 Lakeside Drive in Detroit
Enjoy a bonfire, owl prowl hike, and more thanks to the Outdoor Adventure Center, Detroit Audubon, and Belle Isle Nature Center.
This all-ages event is free but requires pre-registration. Register here.
North South West Party
- Saturday, Jan. 21 from 3-11 p.m.
- Blake Farms at 17985 Armada Center Road in Armada
Experience three themed tents featuring different activities, including ice carving, line dancing, hula-hoop contests, fire shows, live music, and more.
Related: Blake's Hard Cider releases probiotic sodas
A $35 ticket includes entry and three drinks, a $25 ticket includes entry and one drink, and an under 21/designated driver ticket is $15. Children younger than 10 are free.
Winter Around the World Weekend
- Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 22
- Robert C. Valade Park in Detroit
Experience winter around the world at Valade Park.
There will be an international food truck rally and dance/music performances showcasing a variety of styles and genres by Detroit artists. Also, a Lunar New Year Celebration presented by the Michigan Taiwanese American Organization will be held on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
Cold Rush
- Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1-7 p.m.
- Warren City Square in front of City Hall at 1 City Square
Winter fun comes to Warren with free ice skating, free hot cocoa and s'mores, bonfires, ice sculptures, food trucks, and more.
Sesame Street Live
- Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 29
- Fox Theatre in Detroit
The Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic show stops in Detroit from Jan. 20-29.
Tickets start at $20.