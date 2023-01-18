Outdoor winter fun, Sesame Street Live, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

article

Bundle up and get outside this weekend!

Here's what's going on:

Outdoor Winter Night on Belle Isle

Friday, Jan. 20 from 6-8 p.m.

Belle Isle Nature Center at 178 Lakeside Drive in Detroit

Enjoy a bonfire, owl prowl hike, and more thanks to the Outdoor Adventure Center, Detroit Audubon, and Belle Isle Nature Center.

This all-ages event is free but requires pre-registration. Register here.

North South West Party

Saturday, Jan. 21 from 3-11 p.m.

Blake Farms at 17985 Armada Center Road in Armada

Experience three themed tents featuring different activities, including ice carving, line dancing, hula-hoop contests, fire shows, live music, and more.

A $35 ticket includes entry and three drinks, a $25 ticket includes entry and one drink, and an under 21/designated driver ticket is $15. Children younger than 10 are free.

Learn more and buy tickets.

Winter Around the World Weekend

Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 22

Robert C. Valade Park in Detroit

Experience winter around the world at Valade Park.

There will be an international food truck rally and dance/music performances showcasing a variety of styles and genres by Detroit artists. Also, a Lunar New Year Celebration presented by the Michigan Taiwanese American Organization will be held on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Find more details.

Cold Rush

Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1-7 p.m.

Warren City Square in front of City Hall at 1 City Square

Winter fun comes to Warren with free ice skating, free hot cocoa and s'mores, bonfires, ice sculptures, food trucks, and more.

Learn more.

Sesame Street Live

Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 29

Fox Theatre in Detroit

The Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic show stops in Detroit from Jan. 20-29.

Tickets start at $20.

Learn more and get tickets.