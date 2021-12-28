Oxford comedy benefit concert will send donations to victims of school shooting

article

A local company known for hosting comedy acts is hosting a special concert this week to raise money for the victims of the Oxford school shooting.

The Doomsday Shelter Comedy for Mental Health will put on a five-hour event at a local brewery that includes free admission and 35 Metro Detroit comedians.

Donations made during the Dec. 29 event will go toward the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund at Oxford Bank. It'll be hosted at GravCap Brewing from 5-10 p.m.

The brewery is located in Oxford at 10 N Washington St.

Outside food will also be accepted.

