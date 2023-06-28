A gun store in Oxford was the scene of a smash and grab after suspect thieves drove a truck through the wall, making off with several firearms.

The brazen robbery happened at the Acme Shooting Goods on Lapeer Road in Oxford Township, police said.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, several firearms were stolen during the robbery. It happened early Tuesday.

Marvin Montgomery, a firearm enthusiast who was at a nearby shooting range when he learned of the robbery hoped it wouldn't turn into more gun violence.

"This is the first time I’m hearing something of this nature. It's a pretty ballsy move to do," he said.

The incident happened just after midnight on June 27. Police found a giant gaping hole in the side of the building after responding to the scene. No arrests have been made in the case.

MORE: 16-year-old's paralysis after drive-by shooting leaves family reeling

The store is the same gun shop that sold the handgun used in the Oxford High School mass shooting in 2021.

Acme Management declined to talk about the theft. They also asked law enforcement to not share any surveillance video of the incident.