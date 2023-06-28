The pain of her daughter's life-changing injury is still settling in for Alexandria Ford.

Her 16-year-old teen daughter Alexis Marie was among multiple victims of a late Sunday shooting in Detroit. She now faces a life-altering mobility change as she reconciles with paralysis.

"She is paralyzed from the top of the waist all the way down. She will not be able to do the things that she felt was normal to her," Ford said.

Marie was with her friend, standing outside a car on June 18 when she was struck by gunfire, her mom said. They had no idea what was going on, "and it happened in the blink of an eye," said Ford.

Four teens were shot that night, Detroit Police said. They were called to the area of Roselawn near Cortland on the city's west side for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m.

They found a vehicle with shell casings littered around its tires. Why the carnage was unleashed that night remains a mystery.

"If anybody knows anything, please speak up. As a mother, as a person, a human being that would be the right thing to do," Ford said.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a newer model silver Ford Explorer that had black tires and tinted windows. Investigators also believe the suspect that fired the shots was in the passenger seat.

While police continue their work, the family is settling into a new role that has left them both heartbroken, but thankful.

"It’s gonna be a lot of inpatient rehab. Weeks, ongoing weeks of rehab and mobility and just learning a new way of life being wheelchair-bound," Ford said. "She didn’t ask for this. We didn’t ask for this.

"I do thank God my baby is still here. She’s alive"