Oxford High School, district want shooting lawsuits dismissed

Oxford High School and officials with the district are seeking to have lawsuits against them dismissed.

In a motion filed Thursday, those named in the suits claimed qualified immunity, as well as that they aren't responsible for the school shooting that left four students dead on Nov. 30, 2021.

Civil lawsuits have been filed against the district and multiple employees. In these suits, it is alleged that school counselors, administrators, teachers, a security guard, and others failed to act and did not report concerns about shooter Ethan Crumbley before the crime.

Attorney Venn Johnson, who has filed several lawsuits on behalf of the victims, has claimed that the teachers failed to follow the proper protocols under a Michigan law called the Child Protection Act, which guarantees the safety and welfare of all children.

However, attorney Timothy Mullins argues that the school officials, including teachers who interacted with Crumbley before the shooting, are not responsible for what happened.

"Plaintiffs’ complaints begin by alleging that EC was a preexisting danger to shoot students at school long before Defendants’ involvement. This is based on EC’s alleged actions at home, and not at school," Mullins wrote in the motion.

Mullins notes some allegations, including that Crumbley kept a bird head in a jar and told a friend he had access to a gun and would shoot up the school. He said these do not involve the district because district employees were unaware.

"Plaintiffs, however, do not allege that Defendants had any knowledge of these alleged acts. Plaintiffs also do not allege that EC committed any of these acts while at school. The Oxford Defendants were not aware of any of these behaviors," he wrote.

Throughout the motion, he reiterates that there isn't evidence that the school employees would have known that Crumbley was a threat.

While lawsuits have been filed against the school, Crumbely's parents, James and Jennifer, are also facing charges for allegedly failing to address their son's mental state and buying him a handgun.

