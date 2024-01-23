Oxford High School shooter seeks to appeal life without parole sentence

The Oxford High School shooter plans to appeal the life without parole sentence he was given for the shooting that left four teens dead.

According to court documents filed by the State Appellate Defender Office, new attorneys have taken on the case and will appeal the sentence.

Judge Kwame Rowe sentenced the teen shooter to life in December. The decision came after Rowe weighed days-worth of testimony given during the shooter's Miller hearing. Before the Miller hearing, the shooter pleaded guilty to a number of murder and terrorism charges in 2022.

"The court cannot ignore the deep trauma defendant caused the state of Michigan, but in particular the Oxford community. The court simply cannot ignore that," Rowe said during the sentencing. "He chose not to die on that day, because he wanted the notoriety."

In the court filing, the shooter's lawyers also sought to prevent him from testifying at his parents' trials.

His mother's trial begins Tuesday and his father's trial will be held later this year after the parents requested they be tried separately.

Both parents are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from their actions leading up to the Nov. 30, 2021, school shooting. Prosecutors have argued that James and Jennifer Crumbley ignored their son's mental health and bought him the gun used.

The lawyers do not want the shooter to testify because of his appeal and the overlap in facts of the three cases, according to the court filing.