Oxford Middle School to install weapons detection systems

article

Two weapons detection systems will be installed at Oxford Middle School, the district announced Friday.

These systems are in response to safety threats both locally and nationwide.

The Evolv systems were ordered and will be on a four-year lease. According to Superintendent Ken Weaver, these systems are not free like the ones installed at Oxford High School, but "they will add a needed layer of safety and hopefully bring additional peace of mind for our OMS students, parents, and staff."

Weaver said the district is working to reallocate awarded grant funding to cover the monthly expense.

The systems are expected to arrive in the next few weeks. They will be placed at the main entrance and gym entrance. Weaver said an information session is being planned for parents, so the district can share information about the technology.

Read Next: James and Jennifer Crumbley in court for hearing on expert witness