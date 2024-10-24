Oxford one of 3 Michigan schools targeted in 'swatting' prank; culprit is Netherlands-based





Oxford High School and two other schools in Saginaw and Midland were victims of a terrifying swatting prank Thursday, and investigators are tracing it to the Netherlands.

"It re-traumatizes them and the community," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

A shockwave of fear was sent through the halls at Oxford as the principal over the loud speaker, announced "This is not a drill."

Immediately students and staff – barricaded the doors with chairs and tables, grabbing school supplies, to use as weapons if needed.

The fake threat reported inside the school was an AK-47 and pipe bomb, called in as a so-called swatting prank.

"We determined that it had come from a server in the Netherlands," Bouchard said.

From 4,000 miles away, panic struck. Kids rushed to the same Meijer parking they did three years ago, in November when a shooter killed four students and wounded 11 others.

A ‘swatting’ call is when someone alerts law enforcement to false threat made with the intention of harassing a person or group of people while deceiving police and emergency services.

"It's scary to any school to have that, but to a school it's been actually victim of this kind of tragedy. it just, is on steroids,"

Bouchard says the threat was not credible and that two other schools - one in Saginaw and Midland, dealt with the same terrifying prank Thursday too.

"It's hard to get in the mind of these people some of the people that do this," he said. "Some think it is a joke, some get some perverse joy out of it. i don't understand. it's terrifying to people. it's criminal."

The sheriff says a prior, similar swatting call to Oxford High – came from someone in London, and they worked with police there to catch and prosecute them.

Their plan is to do the same with this case.

"We're gonna find you and we're gonna do everything we can to hold you accountable," Bouchard said. "I don't care where you are. We're gonna keep looking."

Classes at Oxford High School are canceled Friday. In a letter home to parents, the school says it gives students a chance to reflect and to take care of themselves emotionally.

During the tragic shooting in 2021, students were evacuated to Meijer as well.



