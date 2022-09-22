Oxford School shooting civil lawsuit: Attorney to discuss updates in case Thursday

An attorney pursuing a lawsuit against the Oxford School District plans to discuss the civil case during a Thursday press conference, saying he plans to reveal new "shocking" findings his team has uncovered.

Ven Johnson is representing the families of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling, both who were killed during the mass shooting in November last year, as well as other victims injured in the case. FOX 2 will stream the press conference, which is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

As the trials for both the accused shooter and his parents await further developments after being delayed until 2023, Johnson has sued employees of the school district for negligence in failing to protect the victims in the shooting.

Tate Myre and Justin Shilling

In August, Johnson added a security guard to the lawsuit, alleging Kimberly Potts failed to prevent at least one shooting death. She was employed by the school district and was armed, Johnson said. She also had a body cam that was not on at the time of the shooting.

Johnson: Oxford security guard walked past Tate Myre, looked into bathroom before Justin Shilling shot

It's one of several developments in the wake of the shooting that investigators have uncovered as legal filings proceed through the courts.

