Oxford school shooting: Judge to hear arguments if employees can be sued in civil case

Legal teams are expected to argue Wednesday whether employees of the Oxford High School can be sued in the pending civil case against the district over the mass shooting that happened in 2021.

The issue of governmental immunity will be front and center during the hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac at 8:30 a.m. Employees of the Oxford School District who were named as defendants in the case brought in early 2022. FOX 2 will stream the hearing live.

Attorney Ven Johnson is representing multiple families of victims of the mass shooting, which left four kids dead and several others injured, including a teacher.

Families of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling, two of the teen victims killed by shooter Ethan Crumbley, are accusing the school district of failing to protect students. School counselors and administrators were both named in the lawsuit.

Among the allegations were that school employees ignored signs from Crumbley that indicated the teen was mentally unwell and showing an obsession with violence and guns. Both the teen and his parents James and Jennifer are also named in the suit.

Among the defendants named in the case were Pam Parker Fine and Shawn Hopkins, two school counselors who had interactions with Crumbley before he started shooting. Dean of Students Nicholas Ejak was also named, as well as three unnamed teachers.

