Oxford teen arrested after posting guns in social media, threatening to kill Jewish people

A 14-year-old Oxford Township boy was arrested Wednesday night by the Oakland County Sheriff after authorities said he posted pictures of three guns online and threatened to kill people of Jewish descent.

The sheriff said the boy, who is not being identified due to his age, is being held without bond at Oakland County Children's Village after his arrest on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, they were contacted just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday by an FBI agent who said there was information that the teen had posted photos of three handguns on his social page and threatened to kill Jewish people at the Legacy Center in Oxford.

At 7:20 p.m., authorities responded to the Legacy Center and did not find anything.

Authorities then went to his house in Oxford and spoke to the boy's parents. They gave detectives permission to speak with the boy, who admitted to making the posts and threatening statements.

"As I have repeatedly said, we will fully investigate every threat against any person, school or institution and seek to hold those that make threats accountable," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "This is the third person in a week we have arrested for making threats. I’d like to thank our partners from the FBI for working closely with us to resolve this one. If you make a threat, we are coming for you. And that’s not a threat, it’s a promise."

The arrest sends even more shock waves through the city, which was rocked on Nov. 30, 2020, when four students where killed inside Oxford High School.

"When I heard about this incident my heart really went to my stomach," said Andrew Nierescher, whose son attends the high school. "It really does scare me they are days when I sometimes don’t want to send my son to school."

The Legacy Center released a statement after the arrest:

"The Legacy Center and its Tenants have had a common goal of providing a place for the Oxford Students and families to gather as they heal. Our management team has been working hand and hand with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office as well as the local Homeland Security agents since Nov 30th 2022 and will continue to do so. We are proud to be a pillar in the community and are confident with law enforcements response to the recent threats both locally and state wide."