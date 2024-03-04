Packard Plant demo resumes • More measles cases in Michigan • James Crumbley's jury selection begins soon

The next phase of the Packard Plant demolition starts Monday afternoon.

The demolition of the building started in 2022 and has been completed in phases. That next phase starts at 2 p.m. Monday.

According to the city, the Packard parcel at 1539 E. Grand Blvd. was the last remaining city-owned portion of the plant up until 2022, when 33 additional parcels previously owned by Fernando Palazuelo's Art Express were converted to city ownership. The vacant property went into tax foreclosure due to $1.5 million in unpaid taxes, water drainage costs, and blight tickets.

"The demolition of the Packard Plant represents more than just the removal of dilapidated structures," said LaJuan Counts, director of the Detroit Construction & Demolition Department. "It symbolizes Detroit's resilience and its commitment to revitalization. As we look to a new era for this site, we honor the history of the old Packard Plant while embracing future possibilities for our city."

2 more measles cases detected in Michigan

Two more cases of measles were confirmed by Michigan health officials after the state detected its first positive case in more than four years last week.

Wayne County Public Health says they have a confirmed case associated with international travel in an adult residing in Wayne County. Washtenaw County Health Department also confirms a case of measles in an adult with recent international travel.

Both health departments are working closely with MDHHS to identify anyone who might've been exposed.

Exposure locations include several urgent cares, a CVS, and hospital emergency rooms.

See the exposure locations:

James Crumbley's jury selection begins soon

On Tuesday, prosecutors and James Crumbley's defense will screen potential jurors ahead of his involuntary manslaughter trial.

The trial follows his wife Jennifer Crumbley's trial, which resulted in a guilty verdict last month. Jennifer was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, the same charges James is facing.

James's trial will take place in Oakland County despite an attempt by his lawyer to move it. In a court filing, the defense said it would be difficult for him to get a fair trial in the county due to the attention Jennifer's case received.

Mother strives to be son's voice after his death

A mother said she needs to be her son's voice after finding his body in a Detroit garage last week.

Michael Doss II's death was ruled a suicide. Capre Landfair was out searching for him when his body was discovered not far from his home.

"What you all saw you needed to see, you needed to see that," Landfair said. "You all needed to see a mother looking for her missing baby. You needed to see the pain and the grief."

About four years ago, Doss started struggling with his mental health.

"He felt invisible to the world," Landfair said. "Not to me, not to his dad, not to his auntie. He felt invisible to society."

Now that her son no longer has a voice, Landfair will be his voice.

"Everything that I’ve done my entire life was for Michael … and now since Michael doesn’t have a voice, I have to be his voice," she said. "My baby didn’t die in vain. His life meant something."

What else we're watching

820,000 GM pickup trucks recalled

General Motors is recalling roughly 820,000 pickup trucks across North America because the tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2024 model year Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles that have power unlatching tailgates.

It includes about 570,000 trucks in the U.S. and 250,000 in Canada, making it GM's largest U.S. recall of the year and one of the largest recalls filed in 2024 to date, according to FOX Business.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents posted online that water can get into the switches and cause the tailgates to open when in park gear.

Read more here.