PACT Act: Detroit VA hosting veterans benefit event to help former military members get healthcare

Veterans can receive help getting their healthcare benefits and more at an upcoming event in Marine City.

The Detroit VA Healthcare System is hosting the benefits event on Sept. 28 to help veterans and their families ahead of the upcoming PACT Act deadline.

There is a focus on veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, to enroll directly in VA healthcare before the Sept. 30 deadline. These vets are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

Eligible vets can apply for the PACT Act here.

The event at the Washington Life Center will also include toxic exposure screenings and offer information about benefits vets are eligible for. Register for the event here.

