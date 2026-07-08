The Brief The former University of Michigan staffer Paige Shiver has sued the school for records relating to her relationship with its ex-football coach. The circuit court filing seeks investigatory records and transcripts the school possesses when it probed Sherrone Moore's relationship that led to his firing. The lawsuit further alleges Shiver faced sex discrimination and had her medical records illegally accessed.



The former University of Michigan employee and focus of an investigation into the school's former football coach Sherrone Moore during the fallout from his termination has sued the college for the release of records.

Paige Shiver filed a Michigan Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against U-M in hopes of obtaining a series of records concerning the school's investigation into Moore and his inappropriate relationship with Shiver.

The school initially denied requests by Shiver's legal team to obtain documents, citing the ongoing investigation.

Shiver sues University of Michigan

The latest development in the Moore-University of Michigan saga is a public records case and aims to compel the school to release documents relating to its investigation of the ex-coach.

Filed in Washtenaw County Circuit Court on July 8, the complaint includes background facts alleging Shiver faced sex discrimination while working at the University of Michigan.

The suit further argues the school's employees violated her privacy rights by illegally accessing her medical records.

Big picture view:

Shiver's legal team first sent a FOIA request to the school on February 24, 2026 for all records pertaining to Moore's firing by the school, including audio, video, and other recordings and transcripts of interviews with Shiver.

The request also asked for records relating to a meeting any university employee had with Shiver's father regarding the relationship, communications with Moore regarding the relationship, as well as any meetings, interviews, reports, and other correspondence members of the athletic department had between Moore and Shiver.

An additional FOIA request was made on March 13 for any correspondence with a law firm.

The University of Michigan denied the FOIA request on March 17, 2026, citing an "ongoing investigation" and that a disclosure of those records could interfere with proceedings or constitute an invasion of privacy.

When Shiver's team made another request on May 4, the school again denied the ask, claiming the "public interest in encouraging frank communication between university employees outweighs the public interest in disclosure."

A third FOIA request was made on June 17, which was denied a week later on "entirely new grounds," arguing the request was "overly broad and vague."

Relationship with staffer leads to Moore being fired

The backstory:

Moore, 39, was fired by athletic director Warde Manuel in December 2025 after the school said it found that he had engaged in "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member." He was arrested later that day after allegedly breaking into that staffer's apartment and threatening to kill himself in front of her.

According to the prosecution during his arraignment, Moore, who is married, allegedly had an affair for years with a staff member. When that person broke off the relationship on Dec. 8, Moore allegedly texted and called her repeatedly, leading to her reporting what happened to the university.

Once Moore learned of his termination, he allegedly went to her Pittsfield Township apartment, broke in, grabbed several butter knives and kitchen scissors before threatening to harm himself.

According to prosecutor Kati Rezmierski, he allegedly told his ex-girlfriend, "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands."

When she told him she was going to call the police, he left.

Moore was arraigned a few days later and charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. He was released from the Washtenaw County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

Mason said he does not see Moore going to jail and that he foresees the mental health component being emphasized.

"The court is going to have the ability to read the evaluation, he could order counseling, he could order community service," he said. "I think he's going to get counseling, he's going to get a deferred sentence, and very likely not going to do any incarceration."

Moore’s attorney claims those communications were work-related because they took place during work hours and the assistant worked for Moore.

"It's clearly and unequivocally that the relationship between the parties in a stalking allegation matters," Michaels previously said in court. "It's not stalking If communication has a legitimate purpose."

However, the prosecution says the ex-girlfriend and assistant presented sufficient evidence for the charges to stick, including what they call direct and credible details to police allowing for probable cause to be established and for an arrest warrant to be issued.