Parade and celebration plans for Michigan football team on Jan. 13 announced

The 2023 national champion Michigan football team is going to get a hero's welcome on Saturday.

The University of Michigan will host a parade through Ann Arbor, starting at 4 p.m. Jan. 13 followed by a Crisler Center event that will require tickets for entry that evening.

The parade will start at the President’s House and make its way down State Street and end at Schembechler Hall. Fans should plan to line South University Drive outside the President’s House west to the Student Union and south down State Street to Schembechler Hall. Individuals should plan to use the parking structures around campus, including those on Thompson Street, Maynard, Thayer and Forest Avenue.

The university will have information will be provided later as the parade will be weather-dependent.

The Champions Circle Collective will host the celebration honoring the Wolverines on Saturday, Jan. 13, at Crisler Center beginning at 7 p.m.

The reserved seats are $30 for the upper bowl and $60 for the lower bowl with all proceeds going to the Champions Circle Collective, which directly benefits our student-athletes.

Ticket information will be communicated by the Michigan Athletic Ticket Office via email to eligible season ticket holders and donors. Donors to Michigan Athletics with 500 or more priority points will be able to purchase tickets starting Thursday at 9 a.m.

Individuals with one (1) or more priority points will be able to purchase tickets starting Thursday at 1 pm. Pending availability, a general public sale will begin Friday at 9 am.

The celebration from Crisler will be televised live by the Big Ten Network and will also stream on the FOX Sports App. Other local media outlets will be on hand to cover the event.

The doors will open to ticketholders at 6 p.m. on Saturday.