Parents charged after 5-year-old fatally shoots self in Detroit

The parents of a 5-year-old Detroit boy who shot and killed himself over the weekend are facing charges.

Halisa Lloydnette-Christine Brown, 25, and Sturlin Markese Minion Sr., 33, are both charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of second-degree child abuse, and four counts of felony firearm.

Minion is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Records show that Minion has a previous conviction of carrying a concealed weapon.

Sturlin Minion (Photo: MDOC)

Authorities say the boy, Sturlin Minion Jr., was with other children at an apartment in the area of Greenfield and McNichols when he shot himself in the face with an unsecured gun Saturday afternoon. The children's parents were not home at the time.

Minion and Brown both received a $250,000 personal bond. They are not allowed possess alcohol or guns, and are not allowed to have contact with children, including their children, while out on bond.

"I have said before, and I will say this again and again: What is it going to take for gun owners to store their weapons safely when children are in their homes? How many more children must die? It takes mere minutes to store a gun safely. Is a child’s death not worth minutes of one’s time?" Wayne County Prosectuor Kym Worthy said.