The parents of the alleged Oxford shooter will make their first court appearance since entering not-guilty pleas during their arraignment when they were brought up on involuntary manslaughter charges.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are expected to appear before a judge for a probable cause conference, scheduled in Rochester Hills District Court. Their son Ethan Crumbley had his probable cause conference Monday adjourned until Jan. 7 after his defense team requested more time to review evidence in the case.

All three are staying separately at the same jail.

The Crumbley parents were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter days after their son was arrested for allegedly shooting several people at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. The Oakland County prosecutor took the rare move to charge the parents after accusing them of "egregious" conduct for not doing more to prevent their son from endangering others.

In the days following the shooting, Prosecutor Karen McDonald accused both James and Jennifer of failing to intervene on the day of the tragedy, despite being confronted with a drawing and a chilling message reading "blood everywhere" that was found on Ethan's desk.

Instead, after being shown the drawings and told to seek mental health help for their son, they flatly refused before declining to take their son home. McDonald suspects the firearm used in the shooting was in Ethan's backpack at the time.

James and Jennifer Crumbley

Before they were arraigned, a daylong manhunt was underway as law enforcement searched for both James and Jennifer, who had disappeared from their Oxford home prior to the announcement of charges.

They were found early Saturday morning of Nov. 4 inside a warehouse. Their defense team has argued the two were never fleeing but had gone into hiding "for their own safety."

Probable cause conferences are typically scheduled so judges and attorneys can work out relevant details in the case as well as other procedural matters like bond.