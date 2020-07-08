Parents relive desperate attempt to save girls in Detroit fire on what would have been oldest girl's birthday

Wednesday should have been a joyful day for a family on Detroit's west side on should be their oldest daughter's 10th birthday - but instead, it's another day of mourning two little girls killed in a house fire.

The Detroit family has been in mourning for the past nine days after a fire ripped through their home on Pierson Street in the rea of Joy and Evergreen around 2:45 a.m. on June 30.

Antaneya Fletcher's daughters, Angel and Heaven, both died from their injuries. Heaven died before she got to the hospital, Angel died last week.

"I wake up (and) talk to them every day, I go to bed (and) talk to them every day. To know I can't come downstairs and get that good morning mommy and a hug. I've never had this much time apart from my girls."

Antaneya and Gregory Williams both were hospitalized with scratches burns they got while trying to save their kids.

Heaven, Angel their 6-year-old brother, Isaiah, Antaneya, and Gregory Williams were in their home on the west side of Detroit when they awoke to their girls screaming for their mom and dad that there was a fire. They got up and tried to get everyone out - Gregory got down the stairs first.

Advertisement

"I see him falling down the stairs putting out flames and that's when I come downstairs and as soon as I open up the door, it was just black smoke," Antaneya said.

Gregory pushed his wife into the kitchen after Antaneya had gotten all three kids into the nearest bedroom. He grabbed his children in a bear hug to rush them out

"It was an explosion of some sort. I'm not sure, it charred my ears and my two girls' ears, and my boy fell. When he fell, it broke my hold from the children and the two girls ran in the room," Gregory said.

Gregory, Antaneya, and Isaiah all made it and mom and dad started breaking windows to try to get back in to save their girls. Every second they put their own lives on the line to get to their babies.

"We woke up to a piece of paper lit on the stairs so we didn't think it was that serious until we went all the way downstairs," Antaneya said.

Wednesday would have been Heaven's 10th birthday. As her parents explain, she had been looking forward to this day, as most 10-year-olds do. She said she had her dress and shoes ready and was counting down the days.

Now the family is carrying the little girls everywhere they go.

"We have these necklace we carry. It's got both their hair in it. It says always in my heart. We make sure we take them everywhere we go," Antaneya said.

Antaneya and Gregory say they are expecting another child.

The fire department is still investigating how the blaze started. Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell tells us right now it appears to have started in the living room.

The family has been bombarded with what they say are fake GoFundMe's and online harassment all while they try to find a way to move on after such a terrible tragedy and find a place to live.

As for the official GoFundMe, the family has asked us to share it here.