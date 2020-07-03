Second child, 7, dies after injuries in Detroit house fire earlier this week

article

A Detroit family who is already grieving the death of their 9-year-old girl in a house fire on Tuesday says their 7-year-old daughter has also passed away.

The family told FOX 2 Friday morning that the 7-year-old girl, who had previously been in critical condition after being caught in the fire, has died from her injuries.

The fire erupted in a home on the 8600 Block of Pierson Street in the area of Joy and Evergreen around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The 9-year-old girl died that morning.

When the fire broke out, both children were pulled from the home by firefighters and were taken to Children's Hospital in cardiac arrest. Their parents, a 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were both treated for cuts to their arms and hands, believed to be from broken glass.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said the fire is under an investigation. They initially believed it could have started by a faulty air conditioner but later said the fire is believed to have started in the living room.

A 6-year-old boy was also in the fire, however, he expected to be okay.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family. CLICK HERE.