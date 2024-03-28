Parole absconder shot by Michigan State Police after hitting officer with vehicle

A man wanted for absconding from federal parole was shot by a Michigan State Police trooper Wednesday after police say he hit a Benton Harbor officer with his car.

According to MSP, after stopping the suspect around 1:30 p.m. in the 1300 Block of Monroe in Benton Harbor, police learned the man had a warrant. He refused to get out of the vehicle, police said, and eventually abruptly backed up, hitting a Benton Harbor officer's leg.

After the officer was hit, a trooper fired at the suspect, hitting him twice.

Both the suspect and the officer who was hit by the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated at a hospital, and the suspect is now at the Berrien County Jail. The officer remains hospitalized.

The trooper who fired shots is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation.