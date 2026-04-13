Part of northern Michigan's Tunnel of Trees collapses

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The Brief A section of M-119 in northern Michigan has washed away. The Emmet County Sheriff's Office said it appears flooding caused the road damage. The road is part of the Tunnel of Trees, a scenic route along Lake Michigan known for its breathtaking views.



A section of the Tunnel of Trees in northern Michigan is closed Monday after part of the road washed away.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff's Office, M-119 is closed between Island View and Division due to the damaged road. The sheriff's office said the section collapsed "presumably due to flooding." This part of the road that is popular for scenic drives is between Good Hart and Cross village on the western side of the northern Lower Peninsula.

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Parts of Emmet County received about an inch of rain Sunday, with more expected Monday night into Tuesday.

The area falls into the ½ to 1-inch range, according to the National Weather Service.