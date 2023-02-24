Police: Man found dead after attacking, shooting father at Warren home

article

A 24-year-old man who attacked his father at a Warren home was found dead inside the house Friday, police said.

Officers responded to the home on Schoenherr between 12 Mile and Common around 9:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old man who had been shot in the face.

Police said the victim and his son had a fight the night before. The son returned to the home Friday morning with a knife and gun and attacked his father.

Once the father was taken to a hospital, the scene became a barricaded situation until the son was found dead in the home. Police aren't sure how he died, but believe he may have died during the struggle with his father.

The father, who is expected to be OK, told police his son had a mental illness.