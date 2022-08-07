Passenger fatally ejected from rolled car after driver swerves to avoid deer

The passenger in a car was fatally ejected from the vehicle after the driver lost control while swerving around a deer.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal one-car crash that happened at 4:17 a.m. on Duce Road and Beard Road.

Deputies said the driver of the car swerved to avoid a deer but ended up losing control of the car. The car rolled, and the passenger was ejected.

The passenger later died from their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

