Passenger hit, killed while walking on I-96 freeway ramp after Detroit crash

A man was killed after he got out of a vehicle after a crash on an I-96 freeway ramp early Saturday.

Police responded to a single-car crash on the I-96 exit ramp to Outer Drive in Detroit around 12:35 a.m. While looking for the initial crash scene, they found a man lying on the ramp.

The victim, who was a 41-year-old from Detroit, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they learned the man was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the single-car crash. After the crash, he got out of the car and was hit. The driver who hit him stopped, police said.

"We want to remind everyone to stay in your vehicle if involved in a crash or a break-down on the freeway," said Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw. "If you can't move off the freeway, stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt fastened and call 911. This is your safest option."