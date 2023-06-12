Pedestrian killed after being struck crossing Gratiot in Detroit

A man in his 30s died from his injuries after being struck while crossing Gratiot Avenue in Detroit Monday morning.

The fatal crash happened around 6 a.m. and the driver is cooperating, police said.

According to Detroit police, the victim was in the area of Gratiot and Hazelridge when he was allegedly hit by a black-colored Jeep. The precise address is the 13400 block of Gratiot.

Medics who arrived at the scene pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

The Jeep detained at the scene sustained severe front-end damage.

The Detroit Police Fatal Squad is handling the scene.