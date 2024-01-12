Pedestrian killed on Michigan Avenue near I-275 in Canton; driver flees
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Michigan Avenue in Canton on Thursday night.
The victim, a 43-year-old Van Buren Township man, was hit just before 10:40 p.m. near I-275. Whoever hit him had left before first responders arrived.
Police believe the suspect vehicle may be a 2010-2011 black Toyota Camry.
An investigation is ongoing.
Witnesses are asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.