A driver fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Michigan Avenue in Canton on Thursday night.

The victim, a 43-year-old Van Buren Township man, was hit just before 10:40 p.m. near I-275. Whoever hit him had left before first responders arrived.

Police believe the suspect vehicle may be a 2010-2011 black Toyota Camry.

An investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses are asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.