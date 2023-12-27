Pedestrian struck by car on Harper Ave. in Clinton Township

article

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Harper Avenue near 16 Mile in Clinton Township, according to police.

The victim was gravely injured and remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital. Clinton Township police are still investigating the accident.

Joe Eldeek, who works at the nearby 7-Eleven, says he did not see the accident, but stepped outside once he heard the commotion.

"I watched her for like five minutes trying to get revived," Eldeek said.

The father of the driver told FOX 2 the lives of the two families are forever changed due to the accident — the driver's and the victim's. No further comments were made; they refused to appear on camera right now.

"People walk on the road all the time over here," Eldeek said.

Harper Avenue was closed for hours due to the accident.

Police continue to investigate.

Stay with FOX 2 for further updates.