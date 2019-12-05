Pedestrian very critical after being hit by car in Sterling Heights

A person is listed in very critical condition after being hit by a car in Sterling Heights on Thursday night.

Police said a 22-year-old from Waterford was hit by a car on Van Dyke near Utica Road around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Sterling Heights Police said both directions of Van Dyke were closed in the area for the investigation.

According to police, the victim is in very critical condition

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.