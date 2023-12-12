Performer catches fire at Northridge Christmas concert from freak accident

A freak accident during a Christmas performance at a Plymouth church happened when a woman's costume -- came into contact with a candle -- and now she is hospitalized with third-degree burns.

It happened at the crown jewel of the holiday season at Northridge Church, the annual Christmas performance which draws about 32,000 people over the two weekends it is held.

Ann King, who plays Mrs. Claus – says all a sudden, during "Silent Night" last Thursday, the serene scene turned to chaos.

"We were going into our second act, and everything was just as good as gold," said Ann King,

Flames erupted on the rises where 44-year-old Sandy Springstead stood, singing – when a candle accidentally left there, lit her gown on fire. She went up in seconds.

She suffered burns on 30 percent of her lower body.

"You have all the safety protocols in place and then something like this happens," said Stephen King. "This freak accident. It's so hard to take it in. You just kind of go numb."

Church security jumped in and put the fire out. The show was put on pause, while she was rushed to the University of Michigan Hospital suffering third-degree burns.

"We tried to interview everybody we could to find out where this happened, how this happened, and it just appeared to be human error," said Jim King with Northridge.

Ann King with Sandi Springstead.

King says one of the pastors was by her side in the hospital, saying she was more upset about missing the rest of the show, which went on that night.

"He finished the prayer and she looked at him and said, 'You know what sucks? I can't finish The Glory of Christmas' this year," King said.

Springstead will be in the hospital for weeks, possibly through Christmas. The severe burns she suffered will require skin grafts.

"I just finished my praying and I said we've got to do a GoFundMe page for Sandi," Ann said. "She's going to need funds for her family and this is going to be a rough Christmas."

If you would like to help by donating to her GoFundMe, go HERE to give.