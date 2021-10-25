Person behind shooting threat made toward Walled Lake high school arrested

article

Michigan State Police say a person behind a threat made toward a Metro Detroit high school has been arrested after a social media post alleged students would shoot up the building on Monday.

Police received an alert of a school threat made toward Walled Lake Central High School Sunday afternoon after a complaint came from a parent of a student.

According to police, the parent said her daughter saw a post on social media that another student and his friends would shoot up the school Monday since "he and his friends were tired of being bullied."

After sheriff's detectives and school resource deputy were notified, they met with the student believed to own the account where the post was believed to have originated. He denied posting it.

A release from police says it appears the post may have come from a false account created on Snapchat.

Around 7:45 p.m., Michigan State Police said an arrest was made in St. Joseph, Missouri, where the threat was believed to originated from.