Person of interest sought after shots fired in parking lot of Detroit high school

The Brief Shots were fired in the parking lot of Detroit's Martin Luther King High School on Thursday night. Several teens were in the area, but no one was hurt.



Police are looking for a person of interest after shots were fired in the parking lot of a Detroit high school.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Martin Luther King High School on E. Lafayette near McDougall.

Police said several teens were in the area when the shooting happened. No injuries were reported.

The man officers want to talk to was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.