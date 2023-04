article

Southfield police have taken a person of interest into custody after an Oak Park man was shot Sunday.

The 30-year-old victim was shot around 9 p.m. in the 28000 block of Fairfax. He is in critical but stable condition.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.