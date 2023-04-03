Southfield police searching for suspect in 30-year-old man's shooting

Southfield police are searching for an unknown suspect involved in an Oak Park man's shooting over the weekend.

Police say around 9 p.m. on April 2, emergency services got a call about a person being shot, responding to the 28000 block of Fairfax.

When they arrived at the scene, they found an adult man who had been shot once. Life-saving measures were initiated, according to police.

Police later determined the man to be 30 years old after he was taken to an area hospital. He remains in critical but stable condition.

There's currently no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500. One can also remain anonymous by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.