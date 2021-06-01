Person of interest sought in February double shooting that left one man dead

article

Detroit police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest connected to a double shooting that left one man dead on Feb. 28.

The shooting happened in the 19800 block of Schoolcraft on the city's west side when a suspect approached the victims at their white Dodge Charger SRT-8. The suspect pointed a gun at them and opened fire. One victim, a 30-year-old man, died from his wound and the second victim, 18, recovered from the shooting.

The vehicle the person of interest was driving.

The person of interest was driving a gray Ford Focus. The shooting suspect is described as a male, wearing all black clothing, with a full black mask.

Police believe the person of interest has information about the shooting.

If anyone recognized this person of interest or has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or CRIME-STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.