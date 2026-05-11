Video of pet sitter allegedly beating dog sparks Warren police investigation

The Brief Bobbie Brody was sent a social media video from a friend showing her dog being allegedly abused. Brody said she had used the pet sitter before after finding her on Rover.com Frankie, a 6-year-old pit bull, is okay now, but was seen allegedly being hit and kicked in the video.



A trusted pet sitter – caught on camera allegedly abusing the dog she was getting paid to take care of.

What we know:

First off, the dog named Frankie is okay – and back with his owners tonight.

We are going to show you some of that video – but it is hard to watch.

Police say, this happened last week in Warren in the area of 14 Mile Road and Mound.

The woman, a pet sitter, can be seen smacking Frankie in the face and kicking him.

The 6-year-old pit bull snaps at her, and the pet sitter then screams at a nearby child for the leash. Then, she manhandles him some more.

Frankie’s owner – Bobbie Brody – says she’s used the same sitter four times.

Brody said she found her on Rover.com and she had good reviews.

"It was devastating, it was absolutely devastating that somebody we entrusted to take care of him, was actually abusing him in such a vile manner," said Brody. "It was heartbreaking."

Now – because of the video, Warren police is on the case.

"Do better," said Lt. John Gajewski. "I think this is one of those situations where as an adult, we can do better. Everybody gets frustrated, but violence is never the answer."

Frankie’s owner had to get back quick from a trip after that video was sent to her from a friend after it was posted on social media.

What we don't know:

She says Frankie – didn’t have any injuries, but it is very possible this pet sitter could be charged.

The pet sitter is not being named due to the investigation ongoing.

Bobbie Brody and Frankie, left. Video still of the pet sitter allegedly abusing Frankie.



