Pharmacist thought he'd never see his children again during ransack robbery in Livonia

On security video you can see Khalil Chahine with his hands up, while his pharmacy, Ray’s Drugs in Livonia was ransacked last Friday.

"I thought I can't believe this is the last time I'm going to see my kids," said Pharmacist Khalil Chahine.

The suspects who fled afterward, are now in custody: Dwayne Brown and Alonzo White are held without bond, they’re colleague – Quentin Bridges was given a $500,000 bond, 10 percent. There may be more charges added, as the investigation continues.

The crew of suspects was on a suspected crime spree, targeting mom-and-pop pharmacies like Chahine's.

Police scanner dispatcher: "All money and narcotics were taken from the safe."

"It's about $50,000 to $60,000," he said.

FOX 2: "And on the street, how much would that be?"

"Probably 10 times more that amount," he said.

Chahine says after they wiped out his safe – they wanted to destroy camera evidence.

"It crossed my mind that in the camera room, I do have a panic button," he said. "So I told them I would take them to the camera room."

Chahine pushed it – and one of the masked men spotted him do it. The suspect then hit him with several punches and as they fled, he hid.

Livonia police bodycam video snapshot.

"You've probably done a lot of interviews where people have this close ... call (with death) and they say their life flashed before eyes, and that's exactly what was happening to me, while I was sitting in the bathroom," he said.

Livonia police responded in just minutes, tracking the stolen getaway car, a few miles away here to Schoolcraft near Merriman where they crashed, then ran.

Dramatic bodycam video shows the foot chase by an officer and arrest.

One suspect was caught, the two other suspects surrendered to police. They will likely face charges very soon – in two similar robberies those two across town, in Dearborn Heights, hours before the one in Livonia.

Meanwhile – at Ray’s Drugs there will be more cameras, more panic buttons, and a new lease on life.

"It was a bonding experience, the community loves us, the citizens love us, people came in with flowers and all that," Khalil said.



