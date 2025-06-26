Pharmacy ring busted after break-in with assist by state police Trooper 2 helicopter

The Brief The MSP Trooper 2 helicopter helped in the surveillance and arrests of a pharmacy robbing ring. The suspects were wanted for breaking into multiple pharmacies. Trooper 2 tracked and helped ground units in arresting the last suspect who fled the scene.



Michigan State Police used aerial support to help track down a suspected pharmacy ring wanted for breaking into multiple stores in Metro Detroit late Wednesday night.

The backstory:

Trooper 2 assisted a task force investigating suspects wanted in multiple pharmacy break-ins, in the area of 10 Mile Road and Haggerty at about 11:55 a.m.

"They're breaking in, they just busted in the front door," the trooper in the helicopter says in the recording. "And the vehicle is taking off, Trooper 2 we can stay with that if you want."

As officers moved in on the suspects, the driver fled while three suspects in the Novi pharmacy were arrested.

A Southfield police cruiser caught up to the remaining suspect but he fled again.

Eventually the suspect stopped the car, got out and fled on foot in Detroit on Marx Street just south of Seven Mile and west of Conant.

He was arrested soon after with state police, Detroit police and K9 officers converging on him.

"Our aviation unit continues to assist our partners across the state in getting dangerous suspects out of our communities," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "They continue to take suspects into custody safely.

"While pursuits may be necessary at times, it is safer to use all the technology available to take these dangerous criminals off the street as safely as possible."

The Source: Information for this report came from the MSP 2nd District X account online.



