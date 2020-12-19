Photo released by Police of suspect in double fatal shooting on Detroit's westside

article

Police are looking for information on a suspect connected to a double homicide that occurred Friday around 3:45 p.m. in the 400 block of West Lantz Street in Detroit.

According to police, the suspect fatally shot two female victims, ages 18 and 21, after a verbal fight between multiple people.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, 5'9' with a large build and afro.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Departments Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK UP.



altercation