PHOTOS: Aftermath of Orion Township explosion that destroyed condo, damaged other homes

A condominium complex in Orion Township is littered with debris on Wednesday morning after an explosion destroyed a home Tuesday evening.

The blast leveled one home and damaged other nearby homes. After the explosion, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s were missing. They were later located alive, but with critical injuries. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was still in critical condition, but the man's condition has been upgraded, and he is now talking with investigators about what happened.

Several others suffered minor injuries, too.

Officials said one home exploded, damaging other nearby condos.

It is believed that a gas leak led to the explosion. Investigators will be at the scene Wednesday evaluating the damage and working to determine exactly what happened.

Photos of Orion Township explosion damage