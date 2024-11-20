Orion Township explosion: 2 in critical condition, home leveled by blast

The Brief A condo at Keatington New Town Condominiums in Orion Township exploded around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities believe a gas leak caused one home to explode, which damaged other nearby homes. Two people were unaccounted for at first. They were later found suffering critical injuries.



Two people are in critical condition after an explosion that destroyed an Orion Township condo Tuesday evening.

A suspected gas leak led to the explosion around 6:30 p.m. at Keatington New Town Condominiums on Waldon between Joslyn and Baldwin Roads. It was a sound that could be heard and felt for miles.

"I was on the computer and there was a shockwave. The screen popped out at me and everything came off the walls," neighbor Scully Hirsack said. "I ran outside and saw that the corner unit was just gone."

The blast leveled one home and damaged other nearby homes. After the explosion, two people in their 70s were missing. They were later located alive, but with critical injuries. Several others suffered minor injuries, too.

Officials said one home exploded, damaging other nearby condos.

The aftermath of an explosion that leveled a condo in Orion Township

On Tuesday night, a Consumers Energy spokesperson released a statement:

"Earlier this evening we were notified of the explosion in Orion Township and sent crews to the scene immediately. As first responders are still actively battling the fire, we do not have additional information about the cause of the explosion or about the status of anyone in the building. Our crews are on site and will move ahead with their work once first responders have deemed it safe to do so. We are committed to the safety of residents and the community and will continue working closely with public safety officials."

First responders remain at the scene, and will continue investigating the explosion as the sun comes up and reveals the extent of the damage.