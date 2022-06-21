Tickets on sale soon for UP Fall Beer Festival in Marquette

It may be the first day of summer, but it's not too early to plan for the fall beer fest, right?

Tickets for the Sept. 10 UP Fall Beer Festival in Marquette go on sale at 10 a.m. June 30. Presale for Michigan Brewers Guild Enthusiast members begins June 28.

A $50 ticket includes admission to the festival at Mattson Lower Harbor Park and 15 sample tickets. Enthusiast members can enter at noon for a VIP hour. The fest runs from 1-6 p.m.

Food and additional sample tickets can be purchased at the event.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $10. You must be 21 or older and with someone who has a full price ticket to purchase a DD ticket.

And before the fall fest, don't forget that the Summer Beer Festival returns to Riverside Park in Ypsilanti next month.

More than 100 breweries will be at the fest, which will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 22, and from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, July 23.