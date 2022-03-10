Pickup truck crashes into Amish buggy in west Michigan, killing horse

A horse pulling an Amish buggy died after a pickup truck crashed into the buggy Thursday morning in west Michigan.

Police said the buggy was traveling north on M-91, north of Briggs Road in Montcalm County's Pine Township, when the pickup truck crossed the centerline.

The crash left the buggy driver in serious life-threatening condition, while the passenger suffered serious injuries. The truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.