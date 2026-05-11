Pistons get fall to Cavaliers 112-103, knotting playoff series 2-2

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For the Pistons to get to their first Eastern Conference finals since 2008, it comes down to the best of three games.

Detroit lost to the Cavaliers 112-103 Monday, leaving the second-round semifinal series tied 2-2 heading back to Detroit Wednesday for Game 5.

A disastrous third quarter made the difference for the Cavaliers, which opened the second half with a 23-0 scoring run.

At halftime, the Pistons led 56-52 and by the time reserve Paul Reed scored on a dunk, it was 71-56 after a landslide of Cleveland baskets.

A late 13-2 run by the Pistons cut into the Cleveland lead before the Cavaliers closed things out.

The Pistons were led in scoring by Cade Cunningham's 19 points.

Donovan Mitchell exploded for 44 points - including 39 in the second half, which tied an NBA postseason record.