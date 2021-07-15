Pit bull attacks owner, firefighter in Madison Heights

article

A dog owner was bitten by his pet Thursday and after police and fire crews responded to the scene, a firefighter was also bitten by the pit bull.

The incident happened at a residence on Brettonwoods Street near I-75 and 11 Mile in Madison Heights. Both the firefighter and dog owner were taken to the hospital with bite-related injures, said Fire Chief Gregory Lelito.

The firefighter was attacked after trying to help the homeowner's wide hold the dog down inside the home when the pit bull turned and attacked him.

