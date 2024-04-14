Pittsfield Township police investigating after 76-year-old man hit, killed by car

Pittsfield Township police investigating after 76-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by car Saturday night.

According to police, that 76-year-old Pittsfield Township resident who has been identified as Ernest Lareau Jr. was hit and killed by Saturday as he attempted to cross Washtenaw Avenue Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. Lareau Jr. was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Lareau Jr., an 18-year-old of Ypsilanti, was not seriously hurt.

According to police, the Pittsfield Township Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate the cash and whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department.



• Confidential TIP line: 734-822-4958 (Detective Bureau)

• General Information: 734-822-4911 (Front Desk)



