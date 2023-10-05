Pittsfield Township police officer hurt after suspected drunk driver crashes into patrol vehicles

A Pittsfield Township police officer was hurt Wednesday when a suspected drunk driver crashed into two stopped patrol vehicles.

Police said the fully marked vehicles had their lights activated along East Michigan Avenue when an 80-year-old Pittsfield Township man traveling east hit the back of one of the patrol vehicles, the side of the other vehicle, and the vehicle police had stopped around 9:25 p.m.

The force of the crash pushed one of the patrol vehicles into an officer who was standing along the passenger side of it.

Officers helped the at-fault driver and provided CPR until he could be transported to a hospital. He is in critical condition.

The officer who was hit was treated and released from a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIP Line at 734-822-4958.

Watch FOX 2 News Live