article

A pilot out of Canton said he was attempting to land at a private airfield outside of metro Detroit when a gust of wind caused him to crash.

The 72-year-old man walked away from the crash without injuries. However, the plane he was piloting, a single engine Piper Cub, couldn't navigate the wind that swept in. It caused him to tip the plane to the left, which caused the plane to catch a tree limb.

It then cartwheeled into the trees before leaving it suspended above the ground.

Photos from the scene showed a yellow plane caught in several branches.

MORE: 16 guns, 29 pounds of pot, and more drugs seized at Michigan residence

While the plane suffered major damage, there was no leak.