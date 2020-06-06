Planned protests against police brutality in Metro Detroit today

For the past week, we've seen protests across the country and they aren't' slowing down.

Today there are several planned protests across Metro Detroit calling for an end to police brutality. Here's a list of protests happening today.

Rochester Hills, 10 am, Rochester hills public library

Grosse Ile, 10 am, Corner of Macomb and Meridian

Novi, 11 am, Novi Police Headquarters

Madison Heights, 12 pm, Madison Heights City Hall

Bloomfield Hills, 12 pm, City of Bloomfield Hills, MI - City Hall

Romulus, 12 p.m. Corey Elementary parking lot

Southfield, 12 p.m., Hope United Methodist Church

Oak Park, 1 pm, corner of Coolidge and 9 Mile Road

Detroit, 1:15 pm, Dequindre Cut

Royal Oak, 2 pm, 211 S Williams St

Ypsilanti, 2 pm, Ypsilanti District Library

Waterford, 4 pm, Waterford Police Department

Ferndale, 4 pm, Ferndale Police Department

Sterling Heights, 4:30 pm Hall Rd near the Golden Corridor

All these protests are in response to George Floyd's death. Floyd died after a white ex Minneapolis Police Officer pushed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Now people across the country are calling for an end to police brutality.

RELATED: Detroit protests against police brutality, systemic racism for 8th night with message of unity

RELATED: Hundreds walk MacArthur Bridge from Detroit to Belle Isle in Peace March