Planned protests against police brutality in Metro Detroit today
DETROIT - For the past week, we've seen protests across the country and they aren't' slowing down.
Today there are several planned protests across Metro Detroit calling for an end to police brutality. Here's a list of protests happening today.
- Rochester Hills, 10 am, Rochester hills public library
- Grosse Ile, 10 am, Corner of Macomb and Meridian
- Novi, 11 am, Novi Police Headquarters
- Madison Heights, 12 pm, Madison Heights City Hall
- Bloomfield Hills, 12 pm, City of Bloomfield Hills, MI - City Hall
- Romulus, 12 p.m. Corey Elementary parking lot
- Southfield, 12 p.m., Hope United Methodist Church
- Oak Park, 1 pm, corner of Coolidge and 9 Mile Road
- Detroit, 1:15 pm, Dequindre Cut
- Royal Oak, 2 pm, 211 S Williams St
- Ypsilanti, 2 pm, Ypsilanti District Library
- Waterford, 4 pm, Waterford Police Department
- Ferndale, 4 pm, Ferndale Police Department
- Sterling Heights, 4:30 pm Hall Rd near the Golden Corridor
All these protests are in response to George Floyd's death. Floyd died after a white ex Minneapolis Police Officer pushed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Now people across the country are calling for an end to police brutality.
