Pledge to visit trails this summer and Bell's Brewery will make a donation to support them

When you pledge to visit trails this summer, Bell's Brewery will make a donation in support of protecting them.

The Comstock brewery has teamed with Partnership for the National Trails System for the initiative.

"Sustainability and environmental stewardship is a huge priority for Bell's Brewery, and we share a deep appreciation for nature and time spent outdoors. We are proud to support our colleagues at PNTS another year," said Carrie Yunker, the executive vice president of Bell's.

From July 1 through Oct. 31, Bell's will donate $1 per hour pledged to visit a trail, up to $20,000. A visit includes hiking, biking, volunteering, cleaning up a trail, telling a friend about a trail, attending an educational session, and more.

Bell's hopes to exceed last year's 7,422 hours pledged.

There's also the chance to win a $1,000 REI gift card.

"By supporting the Partnership, Bell's Brewery is generously elevating the value of 32 National Historic and Scenic Trails that traverse the entire United States. These trails bring people from all walks of life to unique stories and experiences," said Mike Wollmer, the PNTS interim director.

Make your pledge here.