Drink Michigan beer and help dogs during Bark Nation's Summer Beer Tour - Here's how

article

This summer, help animals and get deals on beer from Michigan breweries.

A Bark Nation Summer Beer Tour passport gets you discounts from dozens of southeast Michigan breweries that can be used from July 1 through Aug. 19.

Bark Nation is a Metro Detroit nonprofit focused on ending dogfighting and other cruelty to animals. According to Bark Nation, 100% of the proceeds from the passports and other merchandise will be used to help dogs that have survived cruelty and dogfighting.

Related: Support senior dogs in Michigan at Gracie's Dog Haven's pet expo

Some participating breweries include Atwater Brewery, Baffin Brewing Co., Unexpected Craft Brewing Co., Eastern Market Brewing Co., 734 Brewing Co., and more.

Now through June 18, the passports, which include more than $200 worth of savings, are $50 and include a T-shirt.

Buy a Summer Beer Tour passport here.